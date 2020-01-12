Georgia Senator Ed Harbison seeking re-election

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Georgia State Senator Ed Harbison announced he is seeking re-election.

Harbison currently serves District 15 which covers seven counties. He’s been serving District 15 for 14 terms and he believes he’s the best person for the job.

In a news conference held earlier today, Harbison says he has the proven leadership to navigate the oncoming problems on the horizon n the state of Georgia and in our country.

“I think I have a very important voice, a very influential voice in the Georgia State Senate and the legislature as a whole. And I think I have been and will continue to be effective in my efforts to serve the people of the 15th senatorial district. There are seven counties involved and I think I’ve been effective in every one of them: Macon, Muscogee, Marion, Talor, Talbot, Harris, and Schley and doing what the people need in order to move forward. It’s not always easy to get the job done. If you work hard it comes easy. People know of your commitment and dedication to get the job done,” says Harbison.

Full Conference:

Harbison answered a series of questions after his press conference – some about veterans, teachers, the military, and prisons: