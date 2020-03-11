Hand sanitizer, clean wipes provided at polls

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Election season is here and Muscogee County, just like the rest of the state, is in early voting mode ahead of the March 24th presidential primary.

The Board of Elections has precautionary measures in place to ensure safety in light of coronavirus concerns.

These voting machines are going to be used by thousands of people in the coming days as Georgia’s presidential primary approaches.

Thousands of people touching the same machine has caused folks to wonder about how to ensure they can stay clean. A representative with the Elections Committee says they’ve added some items to the voting booths.

“At every station where we have the computer, we have the Purell and its available for the voters and the workers. We have wet-dry wipes to keep the machines clean,” says Frances Rodgers, evening manager for the Elections Committee.

Rodgers also says they place new screen clean wipes after each voter completes their ballot.