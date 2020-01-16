House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Huntington Center, in Toledo, Ohio. Video of U.S. President Donald Trump saying he had a hand in the latest Nobel Peace Prize has gone viral in Ethiopia after Trump asserted during a rally in the U.S. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 that he had “made a deal” to save the country. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Democratic leaders have carried the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump across the U.S. Capitol in a formal procession to the Senate.

Trump will now face trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, with arguments expected to start next Tuesday and all 100 senators as the jurors.

Chief Justice John Roberts will preside. It’s only the third such trial in American history. Trump is complaining anew that it is all a “hoax,” even as fresh details emerge about his efforts in Ukraine.

He is accused of pressuring the Ukrainians to investigate Democrat Joe Biden, while withholding military aid as leverage.