 

 

House Republicans to vote on Rep. Liz Cheney's fate in coming week

Politics

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The future of the Republican Party will become more clear this week as House Republicans are expected to determine the fate of the third highest ranking member of their party.

House Republicans have criticized Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) for continuing to speak out against former President Trump after voting to impeach him earlier this year.

Republicans on Capitol Hill say they need to band together if they want to win back the majority in the House and Senate, and they say anyone in the party who strays from those goals shouldn’t be in charge. Rep. Cheney — the third most powerful Republican in the House — is on the verge of losing her leadership post.

“Republicans are almost completely unified in a single mission to oppose the radical dangerous Biden agenda,” said U.S. Congressman Jim Banks (R-Indiana.) He said on Fox News Sunday Cheney, who is the GOP conference chairwoman, isn’t on the same page as the rest of the party. “Any leader who is not focused on that, at this point needs to be replaced.”

Cheney was one of 10 Republicans in January who voted to impeach Trump. House Republicans say her ongoing criticism of former President Trump is a distraction, which makes her unfit to lead.

“I call on Liz Cheney to rejoin the Republican team and help us go out and win the majority in the midterm election,” said Banks.

But Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) emphasized on Meet the Press Republicans need Cheney to win in November. “For us to win in 2022 and 2024, we need everybody,” he said. “We need those who feel as Liz, we need those who feel as Lindsey.”

Rep. James Clyburn (D-South Carolina) voiced on CNN’S State of the Union that kicking Cheney out of leadership shows Republicans are focused on the wrong things. “This whole thing that everyone needs to be in margin and lock step, that is what leads people to destruction,” said Clyburn.

Lawmakers are scheduled to return back to Washington Tuesday. The vote is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

House Republicans are also expected to vote on Cheney’s replacement. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York) is the leading candidate in line to take on the leadership role.

