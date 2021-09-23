Investigation finds no residency violation by Walker’s wife

FILE – In this May 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka Trump, right, watch as former football player Herschel Walker, center, throws a football during White House Sports and Fitness Day on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. On Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, Walker filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election investigators found that U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s wife did not commit any residency violation by voting in Georgia in the 2020 general election after requesting an absentee ballot be sent to Texas.

The secretary of state’s office opened an investigation into Julie Blanchard after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that records showed that at the time of last year’s election she was living in Texas.

An investigator on Tuesday told the State Election Board that no violation was found, and the board voted unanimously to dismiss the case.

Officials say Blanchard has a Georgia driver’s license, owns property in Atlanta, has a business in Georgia and pays state income taxes.