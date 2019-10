Joe Biden taking jabs at Elizabeth Warren

FILE – In this July 21, 2015, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable discussion at the Advanced Manufacturing Center at Community College of Denver. Biden and his wife are retreating from Washington for a week in South Carolina with little on their schedule but a momentous decision to make: whether he […]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Joe Biden is jabbing at his top primary rival, Elizabeth Warren, and President Donald Trump coming out of Democrats’ latest 2020 primary debate.

Biden hammered Warren for a lack of specifics about how she would fund a single-payer government health insurance system that she proposes.

The former vice president casts Trump as corrupt and is challenging the president to release his tax returns. Biden taunted Trump on Wednesday by noting in Ohio that even Richard Nixon released his tax returns before eventually being driven from office.

Trump has spent weeks attacking Biden.

Warren has climbed in primary polls for months. But the Massachusetts senator is facing increasing scrutiny because she has not said whether middle-class tax increases would be required for a “Medicare for All” insurance plan.