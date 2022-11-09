U.S. Representative of Kansas 2nd District, Jake LaTurner announces win at his election night watch party

GALENA, Kan. — One Kansas candidate that ran for reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives, came back to his hometown of Galena for election night.

An election night watch party was held outside “Gravy’s Place” in downtown Galena.

After the polls closed at 7:00 p.m. (11/8), supporters and campaign staff gathered there to watch election returns come in.

The event quickly turned into a big celebration when incumbent U.S. Congressman, Jake LaTurner showed up to announce that he will continue to represent the 2nd District of Kansas. Around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, the Associated Press officially called the race for the Republican Congressman.

LaTurner ran for reelection against Democrat, Patrick Schmidt.

LaTurner said announcing his campaign victory in Galena was something very special to him and his family.

“Galena is my hometown. This is a wonderful community that helped raise me, and so to be able to come back here on election night is a tremendous treat for me and it’s like a lot of small towns across the country. People here are hard working, they’re decent and they’re faithful,” said Congressman, Jake LaTurner, Representative of Kansas District 2.

According to the Kansas Secretary of State website, Jake LaTurner won by 16% over Schmidt.