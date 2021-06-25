Kemp reacts to Georgia voting law lawsuit

FILE – In this April 3, 2021 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at the State Capitol in Atlanta. Republicans are gearing up for midterm gubernatorial races by trumpeting the party’s more hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic, attempting to flip the script on an issue that helped Democrats win the White House and control of Capitol Hill in 2020. Kemp recently described his stewardship of a “measured reopening” as the way to “protect lives against COVID-19, but also protect your livelihood and your paycheck.” (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Governor Brian Kemp was quick to release a response to the news that the Justice Department will sue Georgia over the state’s voting laws.

The Associated Press broke the news late this morning that Attorney General Merrick Garland will announce a lawsuit on Friday, just two weeks after Garland said the Justice Department would scrutinize a rash of laws recently enacted by Republican-controlled state legislatures.

In his statement, Kemp said “This lawsuit is born out of the lies and misinformation the Biden administration has pushed against Georgia’s Election Integrity Act from the start.”

Kemp went on to accuse Biden, Stacey Abrams and “their allies” for pushing what Kemp called “an unconstitutional elections power grab through Congress.”

Senate Republicans blocked debate of that legislation, known as the For The People Act, effectively killing the bill.

Kemp alleged in his statement that this Justice Department lawsuit is “weaponizing the U.S. Department of Justice to carry out [the Biden administration’s] far-left genda that undermines election integrity and empowers the federal government overreach in our democracy.”

Kemp signed into law changes to the state’s election requirements, which, among other things, changed how people vote absentee and where they can drop off their ballots.

The new Georgia law also removed the Secretary of State as chair of the State Election Board, replacing that elected official with a chair selected by the General Assembly.

Critics of the Georgia voting laws say they are unnecessary, politically motivated and will suppress legal votes.