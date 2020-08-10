Lawmakers comment on possible Biden VP pick

Politics

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON- Some of the names on former Vice President Joe Bidens’ short list to be his VP—also happen to be members of Congress.

“I strongly support my fellow Floridian,” said Rep. Kathy Castor, (D) Florida.

Castor wants Florida Congresswoman Val Demings to be the next Vice President. Demings is a former police chief and was a part of President Trumps’ impeachment trial.

“If you watched Val Demings in action you saw someone who is eloquent, who is prepared,” said Castor.

But she’s not the only member of Congress being vetted for Joe Biden’s VP Spot.

Congresswoman Karen Bass and Senators Tammy Duckworth and Kamala Harris also made the shortlist.

“I think he’ll make the right decision,” said Rep. Jim Clyburn, (D) South Carolina.

Clyburn is talking to Biden ahead of the announcement—which is expected to come any day now.

“The Vice President is doing what he ought to do and that is allowing his vetters to do their work, do the polling that is necessary, and then when you go through the results of all of that, then you let your heart and your head take a look,” said Clyburn.

Clyburn isn’t dropping any hints about who thinks Biden should pick.

“The Trump campaign tells me there isn’t anyone they think will make a difference in the race,” said Republican National Committee Spokesperson Liz Harrington.

Harrington says all the options are out of touch with America.

“His short list has shown they are not shying away whatsoever from the left-wing fringe of their party and that’s who really will be running things,” said Harrington.

Biden is expected to announce his running mate before the Democratic National Convention.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

96° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 96° 74°

Tuesday

91° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 91° 74°

Wednesday

93° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 93° 74°

Thursday

92° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 92° 74°

Friday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 73°

Saturday

90° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 90° 73°

Sunday

92° / 73°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 92° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
92°

89°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

84°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories