 

 

Lawmakers react to House override of President Trump’s defense bill veto

Politics

by: Reshad Hudson

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON- The House interrupted its holiday break to return to Washington and vote on overriding the president’s veto of the defense bill.

“The National Defense Authorization Bill has been bipartisan, supported by Republicans and Democrats for decades,” said Rep. Josh Harder, (D) California.

Harder said the president’s veto would damage the nation’s military. The bill sets defense policy, includes pay raises for U.S. troops, equipment modernizations and more.

“For one thing is there’s a lot of measures in this defense bill, to keep our military safe from COVID,” said Harder.

The NDAA passed both houses of Congress with enough votes to override a veto, if Republican lawmakers decide to break with President Trump.

The president said he vetoed the bill over a directive to rename military bases named for confederate generals and because the bill did not contain a provision to crack down on social media companies.

“I understand some of the President’s arguments,” said Rep. Greg Murphy, (R) North Carolina.  “But I believe that supporting our military takes precedence here.”

Murphy said he was breaking with the president and voting to override.
“My district has a heavy military presence. I think it is very, very crucial,” said Murphy.

“I don’t think any Republicans want to vote against pay raises for our nation’s military vote against Veterans Health Care,” said Harder.

The Republican majority Senate plans its override vote on the $740 billion bill this week.

Trending Stories