WATCH: Biden expected to speak as votes still being tallied across some states

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to speak in Delaware as votes are tallied in some states and President Donald Trump has requested recounts in others.

Watch the speech live, right here on WRBL.com.

