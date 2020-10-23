LIVE BLOG: President Trump holds campaign rally in Pensacola

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — President Donald Trump is making a campaign stop in Pensacola today. Trump will be speaking along with Congressman Matt Gaetz, Jerry Carl, and Alex Andrade.

Doors open at 4 p.m. at ST Aerospace, 1 Merlion Way, Pensacola. The location is near the Pensacola International Airport. You must have tickets for the rally. You can only register up to two tickets per mobile number. All tickets are subject to a first-come, first-served basis. To get tickets, click here.

Langley Avenue between Tippin and McAllister avenues will be closed at noon. All event parking, including ADA, is in the large open, grass field bordered by Langley, 9th, and McAllister avenues. This is the closest parking to the venue.

Trending Stories