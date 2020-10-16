LIVE: Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care in Michigan

Politics

by: Alexa Mencia

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will campaign in three key states Friday.

Trump is heading to Florida and Georgia Friday, while Biden will visit Michigan.

NewsNation livestreamed Trump’s remarks on “protecting the nation’s seniors” Friday afternoon in Fort Myers, Florida. Additionally, we’ll live stream Biden’s remarks on health care from Michigan at 2:45 p.m. ET.

The campaign stops come a day after the candidates took part in dueling town halls

The competing televised events, both held at the same time Thursday night, showcased the differences between the two candidates just two and a half weeks before the November election.

During the NBC News town hall in Miami, Trump addressed his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 217,000 Americans.

Biden was pressed on his stance on expanding the Supreme Court if Trump’s nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, is seated before Election Day. But he didn’t offer a direct response.

Trump and Biden were both originally scheduled to face-off for the second presidential debate in Miami Thursday night. But the event was canceled after the debates commission shifted the format to virtual and the president backed out.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

70° / 48°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 70° 48°

Saturday

71° / 53°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 71° 53°

Sunday

77° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 77° 58°

Monday

80° / 61°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 80° 61°

Tuesday

82° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 82° 65°

Wednesday

83° / 67°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 83° 67°

Thursday

83° / 66°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 83° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

70°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

67°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

65°

8 PM
Clear
0%
65°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

11 PM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

12 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

1 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

2 AM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

3 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

4 AM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

5 AM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

6 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

7 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

52°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

60°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories