Pence visits Wisconsin and Montana, Harris to California

Politics

by: Elyse Russo

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris both have events Monday.

Pence will be in Janesville, Wisconsin for a “Make America Great Again” rally at 11 a.m. CT. NewsNation Now will stream it live in this post. Later, Pence is due to headline a campaign rally in southcentral Montana.

Meanwhile, Harris is traveling Monday to her home state of California, the state she represents in the U.S. Senate, as crews there continue to battle deadly wildfires.

Harris is also holding a virtual fundraiser event Monday evening with Hilary Clinton.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

90° / 75°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 90° 75°

Tuesday

83° / 70°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 83° 70°

Wednesday

74° / 71°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 80% 74° 71°

Thursday

77° / 69°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 90% 77° 69°

Friday

79° / 64°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 79° 64°

Saturday

75° / 57°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 75° 57°

Sunday

76° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 76° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

81°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

81°

4 PM
Few Showers
30%
81°

81°

5 PM
Showers
40%
81°

79°

6 PM
Showers
50%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories