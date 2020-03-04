Livestreaming Now: Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren expected to speak in Detroit

Politics

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – U.S. Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is scheduled to speak in Detroit today.

“Being surrounded by fellow fighters like you to share why I’m in this fight is one of my favorite parts of the grassroots movement we’ve built together,” said Warren in a written press release.

Many states across the nation will vote in the primary on March 3rd, but Michigan will be holding the primary on Tuesday, March 10th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories