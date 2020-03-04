Livestreaming Now: Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren expected to speak in Detroit

MOBILE, Ala. (WIAT) -- Heading into election day, Jeff Sessions told CBS 42 he is confident in the state of Alabama to make the right decision and vote for him on election day.

Sessions is running for the Republican Senate seat, a seat he held for 20 years before becoming the United States Attorney General in 2017. His close relationship with President Donald Trump began to deteriorate after Sessions recused himself from the Russian-Trump campaign investigation. It was not long after, Sessions was requested to resign as Attorney General.