Loeffler’s self-funding buoys her money total in Senate race

ATLANTA (AP) – Newly appointed U.S. Sen Kelly Loeffler is living up to her promise to self-fund her campaign, while the Republican’s challengers raise millions in advance of a November special election.

Meanwhile, first-term GOP incumbent David Perdue continues to amass a mountain of cash. Democrats are scrambling for their party’s nomination to oppose him in a primary now set for June 9. Those are the results of campaign finance reports for the first three months of the year.

The reports filed Monday include a period in late March when candidates rapidly shifted to online events as the spread of COVID-19 made in-person events risky.