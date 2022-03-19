COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Cannan Baptist Church held a community forum to give incumbent Mayor Skip Henderson and mayoral candidate, John Anker, the opportunity to respond to the pressing topics our city is facing.

In opening statements, Mayor Henderson said the majority of his last four years in office were spent navigating a pandemic. a feat he says the city came out on the other side stronger. He says the city is currently generating more revenue and the budget is up.

Henderson says he has more to do and wants to change the culture.

Local business owner, John Anker says he’s running to work towards safer streets and reduced crime. He also says he values transparency between government and constituents, something he is looking to implement. Anker said his expectations as a citizen weren’t being met which pushed him to run for Mayor.

The most frequently discussed topic was Columbus’ uptick in crime. Both candidates were asked if they plan to change the leadership in the Columbus Police Department after a record high of over 70 homicides in 2021. Mayor Henderson answered no and John Anker said he was unsure.

In the first 100 days if elected, Anker said he wants to focus on listening to both public works and CPD to better understand their needs. Henderson said his number one priority is public safety as he has been working with the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), pastors, and citizens to put a strategy in place.

The forum was made possible by Cannan Baptist Church, The Columbus Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the Lambda Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. An additional public forum will be held on March 26th to give the board of education the same opportunity.