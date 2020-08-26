Melania Trump expresses sympathy for COVID-19 victims

Politics

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump expressed sympathy for families affected by COVID-19, an “invisible enemy” she said has challenged America but brought its citizens together.

In her prime-time Republican National Convention address on Tuesday night, the first lady said she has “been moved in the way Americans have come together in such an unfamiliar and frightening situation.“

She says her husband “will not rest until he has done all he can” to stem the “invisible enemy” of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mrs. Trump also talked about “the beautiful side of humanity” she has observed in the wake of natural disasters around the country, noting that a common thread “is the unwavering resolve to help one another.”

The first lady spoke from the newly renovated Rose Garden, where her husband was front and center in the audience gathered to hear her remarks.

The seats in the audience were about 2 feet apart, not the minimum of 6 feet apart that doctors had recommended to avoid spread of the coronavirus. Most of those in the family and friends section were not wearing masks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

88° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 76°

Thursday

95° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 95° 75°

Friday

91° / 75°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 91° 75°

Saturday

88° / 75°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 88° 75°

Sunday

88° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 72°

Monday

87° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 87° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories