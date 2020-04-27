More states re-open, as lawmakers remain divided on the best road to economic recovery

WASHINGTON – (CNN) After weekend re-openings in states like Georgia and Oklahoma, more states are expected to loosen coronavirus-related restrictions this week.

It comes as some are optimistic for the summer, while others warn it’s going to be ugly in the weeks ahead.

In Colorado, retail businesses can now open with curbside pickup and elective medical procedures can resume. Despite loosening some restrictions, Gov. Jared Polis says he does worry about another spike.

“It’s why we’ve really been really laser-focused as an administration on figuring out how we can endure and sustain,” said Polis.

This week, Montana, Tennessee, Minnesota and Iowa will follow states like Georgia and Oklahoma, in relaxing some business restrictions. States such as Florida say they’re not there yet.

Even hard-hit New York has a plan for reopening, if not a timeline.



Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday an eventual re-opening will be phased, starting with construction and manufacturing, but all businesses should think about a new normal.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday expressed optimism about an economic bounceback starting in July.

White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett, however, said to expect some shocks on the immediate horizon.

“I think that the next couple of months are going to look terrible,” said Hassett. “You’re going to see numbers that are as bad as anything that we’ve ever seen.”