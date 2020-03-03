Muscogee County Chief Coroner Buddy Bryan hands in notice for reelection

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Muscogee County Chief Coroner has filed his paperwork for candidacy for the 2020 election.

Buddy Bryan says he still has a love for the Chief coroner position.

“I love what I do. And I think the citizens of Columbus deserve to have somebody that has their best interests at heart and really cares about them and is compassionate, sympathetic and honest and trustworthy and has the integrity to be in this office,” Bryan says.

He says it was during prayer in 2012 that God told him he needed to run for coroner.

“So I filed my paperwork and ran in 2012 and was elected with a little over 98 percent of the vote and I took office one second after midnight January 1st, 2013.”

Bryan is in his eighth year and it will be his third time running. But he’s still attracted to the spontaneity.

“When the phone rings, you never know what you’re gonna have. That’s the anticipation of getting on a scene,” he continued.

“I’d like to thank the citizens of Columbus for having the trust and confidence in me to provide them with another four years,” he added.

As for now, Bryan is running unopposed. Qualifying ends at noon on Friday.