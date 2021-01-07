Muscogee County political leaders react to election results

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County political party leaders stayed up late last night watching the numbers fluctuate.

Early voting began on Dec. 14, and yesterday the last drove of voters headed to the polls for election day.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. last night, but official results were not announced until early this morning. At 2 a.m. Raphael Warnock was declared winner, defeating Senator Kelly Loeffler.

Warnock made history with his election win, becoming the first Black Democrat elected as a U.S. senator from a state in the South and only the 11th Black senator in the history of the nation.

“I think the citizens of Georgia and the citizens of Muscogee County knew that David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler had on-the-job training and they failed the citizens of Muscogee County and the citizens of Georgia,” Tonza Thomas, Chair of Muscogee County Democratic Party, said.

“The people came out and they turned out to the polls,” Thomas said.

Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock’s wins will give Democrats control of the Senate.

“If they really believe in this unity stuff, well then maybe they will listen and use some good reason and good wisdom to represent us all,” Alton Russell, Chairman of Muscogee County Republican Party, said.

“That’s about all we can hope for,” Russell said.

The Democratic wins in Georgia will mean a 50-50 split in the Senate. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will cast tie-breaking votes.