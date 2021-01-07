 

 

Muscogee County political leaders react to election results

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County political party leaders stayed up late last night watching the numbers fluctuate.

Early voting began on Dec. 14, and yesterday the last drove of voters headed to the polls for election day. 

Polls closed at 7 p.m. last night, but official results were not announced until early this morning. At 2 a.m. Raphael Warnock was declared winner, defeating Senator Kelly Loeffler. 

Warnock made history with his election win, becoming the first Black Democrat elected as a U.S. senator from a state in the South and only the 11th Black senator in the history of the nation.

“I think the citizens of Georgia and the citizens of Muscogee County knew that David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler had on-the-job training and they failed the citizens of Muscogee County and the citizens of Georgia,” Tonza Thomas, Chair of Muscogee County Democratic Party, said. 

“The people came out and they turned out to the polls,” Thomas said. 

Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock’s wins will give Democrats control of the Senate.  

“If they really believe in this unity stuff, well then maybe they will listen and use some good reason and good wisdom to represent us all,” Alton Russell, Chairman of Muscogee County Republican Party, said. 

“That’s about all we can hope for,” Russell said. 

The Democratic wins in Georgia will mean a 50-50 split in the Senate. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will cast tie-breaking votes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

44° / 39°
Clear
Clear 0% 44° 39°

Thursday

51° / 43°
Rain
Rain 99% 51° 43°

Friday

47° / 34°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 47° 34°

Saturday

50° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 50° 28°

Sunday

53° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 53° 36°

Monday

52° / 41°
Showers
Showers 45% 52° 41°

Tuesday

53° / 37°
AM Showers
AM Showers 31% 53° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

9 PM
Clear
1%
43°

42°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
42°

42°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
42°

43°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
43°

42°

1 AM
Cloudy
1%
42°

42°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
42°

42°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
42°

42°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
42°

41°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

41°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

41°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

41°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

42°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
42°

45°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
45°

47°

11 AM
Few Showers
31%
47°

49°

12 PM
Showers
45%
49°

50°

1 PM
Rain
78%
50°

50°

2 PM
Rain
91%
50°

49°

3 PM
Rain
99%
49°

49°

4 PM
Rain
86%
49°

49°

5 PM
Rain
73%
49°

48°

6 PM
Rain
84%
48°

48°

7 PM
Light Rain
64%
48°

47°

8 PM
Light Rain
68%
47°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories