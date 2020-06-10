Muscogee County suspends vote count after 1 a.m., to resume later this morning

If you are waking up this morning expecting to see the results from the Muscogee County election you won’t see them until much later today.

The election count was suspended by a vote of the Board of Elections at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. The Secretary of State’s Office gave local elections offices the option to suspend or keep counting. They decided to suspend.

“We will secure the room and resume counting at 10 in the morning so that we have an accurate complete count,” said Director of Elections Nancy Boren.

When the count was suspended 21 of the 25 precincts had reporting. There were an undetermined number of absentee ballots and emergency ballots still to be counted,

It was a fitting end to the strangest of election days.

Superior Court Judge Ben Land ordered that all of the Muscogee County polling precincts remain open until 9 p.m. because of confusion at two places.

The issues were at Canaan Baptist Church and Holsey Monumental CME Church in predominantly black east Columbus.

At 7 a.m. Tuesday when voters were showing up at Canaan Baptist Church on Branton Woods Drive. They were being told they should be at Holsey Monumental CME Church on Buena Vista Road. And vice versa.

“We got up this morning about 6:30, 7 o’clock, we get over there and they tell us to come over here,” said voter Travis Antonio Gardner. “A lot of people coming over here, we wait in the line and they tell us to go over there. It is making a lot of people a little irritated.”

It took about two hours to correct the problems. But the damage was done.

Boren approached City Attorney Clifton Fay about extending voting hours. But only a Superior Court judge could do that.

“I thought it would be fair to those voters at Caanan and Holsey who had been sent back and forth between the two locations to have an extended opportunity to cast their ballot if they had to go to work or take care of family issues,” Boren said.

At 9 p.m. when the polls closed, there were still more than 100 people in line at Caanan Baptist. Those people were allowed to vote.

The first partial results from the Elections office were not released until after midnight.