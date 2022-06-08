COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Republican primary runoff for Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District is drawing national attention. Jeremy Hunt and Chris West are both vying for Democrat Sanford Bishop’s seat.

Hunt hosted a campaign in Columbus with the support of former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations under former President Donald Trump, Nikki Haley.

Hunt, a West Point graduate and former Army captain, is the front-runner heading into the June 21st runoffs. He captured 36-percent of the vote in last month’s primary–while opponent Chris West picked up 30-percent.



Hunt highlighted issues like crime, inflation, and mental health and how he plans to help rural areas in Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District, this was his response.

“Some of our communities here they’re living in food deserts, it takes you an hour to get to the closest grocery store, that’s a problem,” said Hunt. “We can advocate to get more options to our communities and healthcare is a big part of that. Having to drive two hours, folks even that came to this rally today, were telling me how they have to drive two hours to come to a doctor. So what we do is we have to get free market principles to create options, we have to get government out of the way so we can have creative solutions to take these problems.”

Hunt says he wants to increase support for law enforcement, and hopes to be the new Republican voice for the 2nd Congressional District.

Haley’s backing Hunt in the run-off, and says it’s time for a fresh face in office as incumbent Democratic Congressman Sanford Bishop who has held the seat since 19-93.

“We desperately need fresh voices, fresh faces, workers that are ready to do something.” said Haley. “Congressman Bishop has had 30 years to do whatever and people are suffering. I think a congressman Hunt will get the job done.”

The runoff election will be held on June 21st and it is important to note, even if you didn’t vote in the May primary election you can still vote in the runoff election.