One week away: Take our ‘how well do you know the candidates?’ quiz

Politics

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (Photos by JIM WATSON and Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON,BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — By now, you make think you know everything there is to know about President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. But deep below the rhetoric of the campaign are the issues impacting our nation.

You may know the men, but how well do you know where they stand on the major issues?

In the area below, we’ll give you a campaign promise and you tell us which candidate is actively pushing it. If you pass, you’re ready to cast your vote; fail and you may need to do a little more reading on the issues. Actually, it can’t hurt to do more research on the issue either way. Make your decisions on policy, not promises.

Once you have your score, be sure to share this quiz on your social media pages and compare your scores with your friends.

On a mobile device and can’t see the quiz above? Click here.

With some 60 million votes cast across the nation, the polling process is well underway. Election Day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

