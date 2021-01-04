Organizers focus all their efforts on Georgia voters ahead of Jan. 5

YBLOC says if voters experience voter suppression on election day, they should report it immediately to the election protection hotline.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The highly anticipated Senate runoff race is less than three days away, and organizers from all over the country are focusing all their efforts on Georgia Voters.

A nonpartisan group based in Texas called the Youth Black Lawyer Organizing Coalition or YBLOC is making sure that Georgia voters are not only informed about the upcoming election, but also their voting rights.

The group has previously called on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to fix information gaps on election websites for both the state and county level.

YBLOC Founder and Chief Strategist Abdul Dosunmu says besides monitoring the election to prevent voter suppression of any form, they are also hosting virtual information sessions, as well as having people on the ground here in Georgia.

“It is critical that voters not only know their rights, but that they know what tools they need to insure that they are able to resist and overcome voter suppression,” said Dosunmu.

Voter suppression is just one issue that can come with this election. Another is getting voters to the polls.

Organizer of the Math Movement, Thalia Rossitter, is working with a community of social influencers and gamers from all over the Country to canvas for the democratic candidates right here in Columbus.

“The numbers are backing us up,” said Rossitter. “That even though over 3 million people have voted early there’s almost a million people to make up to get to the numbers we had in the general election.”

Lead Event Organizer and social influencer, Steven Bonnell, says his hope in creating this event is to get young people actively and physically involved in political action.

“I think it’s the most important thing,” said Bonnell. “I don’t think anything matters if you don’t vote for it so getting people out to vote in this upcoming election is paramount.”

Canvassers have knocked on nearly 10,000 households.

Other groups like Progress Georgia, Black Voters Matter, Go Vote Georgia and more have been hosting things like virtual concerts and socially distanced tailgates also in the hopes of mobilizing Georgia voters ahead of Election day.