Perdue makes a stop in Americus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Republican Sen. David Perdue stopped in Americus this afternoon as part of his tour across Georgia.

Perdue spoke to his supporters in the former Rite Aid Pharmacy building as part of his “Win, Georgia, Save America” Bus Tour. Americus was one of 125 stops that Perdue will make on this tour.

Throughout this tour, Perdue has been meeting and encouraging Georgians to vote early in the special election.

In his Americus speech, Perdue reminded his supporters what is at stake in the senate run-offs.

Early voting started on December 14, and Perdue says he feels good about voter turnout so far.

“We feel very encouraged because we’re getting our turnout,” Perdue said. “The Democrats are behind what they did in November and we’re seeing real enthusiasm as we go around the state talking to people.”

Georgia residents who turned 18 between the November 3 election and the run-off election will have the opportunity to exercise their right. Perdue talked to the crowd about the importance of mobilizing these first time voters.

“Some 20,000 people have turned 18 since the November election and we’re encouraging them to make their first vote to win Georgia and save America.”

After his speech, attendees were able to sign his bus and take pictures with the senator.

Following Americus, Perdue headed to Leesburg as his next stop. He will additionally be in Columbus tomorrow.