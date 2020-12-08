 

 

Politico: Biden picks Mobile native Lloyd Austin as secretary of Defense

Politics

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WKRG) — President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Mobile native and retired general Lloyd Austin as secretary of Defense, according to Politico.

Biden is expected to announce his choice for secretary of Defense as early as Tuesday.

If confirmed by the Senate, Austin, 67, would be the first Black American to fill that position.

According to CNN, Austin, who led Central Command during the Obama era, would need a congressional waiver to be confirmed for the civilian post because he retired from active-duty service only four years ago.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

55° / 32°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 0% 55° 32°

Tuesday

54° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 32°

Wednesday

63° / 39°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 63° 39°

Thursday

67° / 40°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 67° 40°

Friday

68° / 51°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 68° 51°

Saturday

69° / 52°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 69° 52°

Sunday

60° / 40°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 60° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

9 PM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

10 PM
Clear
0%
39°

37°

11 PM
Clear
0%
37°

37°

12 AM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

1 AM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

2 AM
Clear
0%
35°

35°

3 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

4 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

5 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

6 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

7 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

36°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

49°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

51°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

48°

6 PM
Clear
0%
48°

45°

7 PM
Clear
0%
45°

42°

8 PM
Clear
0%
42°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories