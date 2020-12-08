Politico: Biden picks Mobile native Lloyd Austin as secretary of Defense

WASHINGTON (WKRG) — President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Mobile native and retired general Lloyd Austin as secretary of Defense, according to Politico.

Biden is expected to announce his choice for secretary of Defense as early as Tuesday.

If confirmed by the Senate, Austin, 67, would be the first Black American to fill that position.

According to CNN, Austin, who led Central Command during the Obama era, would need a congressional waiver to be confirmed for the civilian post because he retired from active-duty service only four years ago.

