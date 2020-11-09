President-Elect Biden prepares to transition to White House, as President Trump vows to fight election results

WASHINGTON (CBS)- We’re learning more about the first priorities for the Biden-Harris administration.

The transition team rolled out its website and social media over the weekend.

Today President-elect Biden will start his COVID task force.

President-Elect Joe Biden is not wasting any time preparing for the White House.

) our work begins with getting COVID under control.

“That plan will be built on bedrock science. It will be constructed out of compassion, empathy and concern,” said President-Elect Biden.

Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and former F-D-A Commissioner David Kessler will lead the group.

“Joe Biden is going to make good on his promises on the campaign trail,” said Symone Sanders, Senior Adviser to President-Elect Joe Biden.

CBS News has learned President-Elect Biden is expected to unveil a series of executive orders on his first day in office. They include rescinding President Trump’s travel ban on several majority Muslim counties, reinstating the DACA program, and re-joining the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Agreement.

“This is what the American people voted for. This is what the American people want to see,” said Kate Bedingfield, Biden Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director.

President Trump has yet to concede the election while his campaign pursues legal challenges in several battleground states. Many elected Republicans are supporting his fight.

“Do not concede Mister President, fight hard,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, (R) South Carolina.

But legal experts say the campaign’s arguments lack evidence.

“Even if they had merit, which the vast majority of them do not, they wouldn’t result in the overturning of the election. They might result in a few dozen ballots here or there being thrown out,” said Professor Jonathan Masur, University of Chicago Law School.

President-Elect Biden is ahead by about 45,000 votes in Pennsylvania and 10,000 votes in Georgia.

Senior White House officials tell CBS News the president will concede when all legal options are exhausted and when the “final numbers” reflect a Biden win.