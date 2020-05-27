President to North Carolina on RNC 2020: Full house or no thanks

WASHINGTON- “I applaud the President,” said Rep. Mark Walker (R), North Carolina.

Walker says President Trump is right to pressure North Carolina’s Governor into hosting this summer’s Republican National Convention at full capacity.

On Monday the President threatened to pull the plug on the Charlotte location, if Governor Roy Cooper is “unable to guarantee” full attendance in the arena.

“We don’t want to put anybody at unnecessary risk, but I think the convention could be held without a great deal of risk involved.,” said Rep. Virginia Foxx (R), North Carolina.

Foxx says the Governor should allow the gathering.

Governor Cooper says he’ll use data to make the final decision.

As Democrats and Republicans debate, other states are stepping forward.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweeted Tuesday they would, “be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says the RNC and the DNC are welcome in the Sunshine State.

“It impossible for the medical experts and it is certainly impossible for the Governor to predict what conditions will be in August,” said Rep. G.K. Butterfield, (D) North Carolina.

Butterfield says it is too early to tell whether it is safe to host the convention. But Republicans say they’re running out of time to make that call.

“Every day this is kind of hem-hawed around it’s very dangerous to the economic side of things,” said Walker.

Walker and other Republicans say they’re going to continue to urge Governor Cooper to allow the event to proceed as planned in Charlotte during the last week of August.