 

 

President Trump fires top election official for calling 2020 Election ‘secure’

Politics

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON- The President fired CISA director Chris Krebs after he said the 2020 election was secure.

“Reinforcing the number one rule of working for Donald Trump, you can never tell the truth” said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D) New York.   

Krebs said allegations the election systems were manipulated were “unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent.'”

President Trump tweeted that statement was “highly inaccurate” and that “effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated.”

So far, the President’s legal team hasn’t produced any evidence of widespread fraud. Democratic lawmakers such as California Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren call Krebs’ firing “troubling.”

“The president is flailing around trying to find some way to overturn the votes of the American people,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D) California.

Only hours before the firing, Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell praised Krebs’ work.

“No indication any foreign intervention succeeded.  The elections were smoothly conduction,” said Sen. McConnell.

But afterward, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham defended the president.

“It’s the presidents right to do it, but I don’t think there was any interference in our election by foreign powers. Now, there may be some irregularities at the state level,” Graham said.

Despite being fired, Krebs said he was “honored to serve” and later added, “in defending democracy, do or do not; there is no try.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

