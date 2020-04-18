President Trump hopes to continue political rallies this campaign season

WASHINGTON- (APTN/CBS) President Donald Trump says he remains hopeful that he will be able to resume campaign rallies ahead of the November election.

Trump said that he does not want social distancing at his rallies, which typically draw big crowds, because doesn’t want attendees to miss the “flavor” of the experience. Trump stopped holding his big stadium rallies in early March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The president predicted that when the rallies resume they’ll be “bigger than ever.”

Trump has only left Washington once over the last month as he’s dealt with the pandemic.

But the president announced Friday that he plans to travel to the U.S. Military Academy in New York next month for its commencement ceremony.

