Live video: President Donald Trump arrives in Cleveland on Air Force One

Politics

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLYDE, Ohio (WJW) – President Donald Trump is returning to the Buckeye State for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak.

Air Force One will be wheels down in Cleveland around 1 p.m. The president will then fly to Sandusky and travel to Clyde by presidential motorcade.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was tested for coronavirus before meeting the president on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport. According to the governor’s office, he tested positive and returned to Columbus, where he will quarantine for 14 days. He has no symptoms.

The president is scheduled to speak at the Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant.

Whirlpool Corporation in Clyde prepares for presidential visit

The Clyde plant employs about 3,000 workers.

The president has a private fundraiser at the Shoreby Club in Bratenahl later in the day before he heads back to the White House.

The president officially relaunched his 2020 campaign in Toledo in January.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine moved his 2p.m. Thursday coronavirus briefing to Friday so he wouldn’t overlap with the president’s visit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

94° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 94° 73°

Friday

93° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 93° 73°

Saturday

96° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 96° 75°

Sunday

97° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 97° 75°

Monday

96° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 96° 74°

Tuesday

95° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 95° 73°

Wednesday

94° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 94° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
91°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
85°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories