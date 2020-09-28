President Trump reveals long-term healthcare plans, if re-elected for second term

WASHINGTON (Nexstar)- President Trump outlined his America First Health Care Plan in an executive order. The president promises, if elected for a second term, his order will:



* Expand affordable insurance options.

* Reduce cost of prescription drugs

* End surprise medical billing

* And protect patients with pre-existing conditions.

White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro says President Trump’s number one priority is continuing protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

But not everyone agrees with the plan.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says protections for pre-existing conditions will be erased under President Trump.

Pelosi say he plans to push through his Supreme Court nominee to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear an ACA case the week after the Election about whether the law is constitutional.