President Trump reveals long-term healthcare plans, if re-elected for second term

Politics

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar)- President Trump outlined his America First Health Care Plan in an executive order.   The president promises, if elected for a second term, his order will:

* Expand affordable insurance options.
* Reduce cost of prescription drugs
* End surprise medical billing
* And protect patients with pre-existing conditions.

White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro says President Trump’s number one priority is continuing protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

But not everyone agrees with the plan.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says protections for pre-existing conditions will be erased under President Trump.

Pelosi say he plans to push through his Supreme Court nominee to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear an ACA case the week after the Election about whether the law is constitutional.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

85° / 63°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 85° 63°

Tuesday

68° / 52°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 50% 68° 52°

Wednesday

73° / 53°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 73° 53°

Thursday

80° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 80° 55°

Friday

73° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 50°

Saturday

74° / 52°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 74° 52°

Sunday

76° / 54°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 76° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
83°

81°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

78°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

77°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
73°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

71°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

70°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

69°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

67°

5 AM
Showers
40%
67°

66°

6 AM
Showers
40%
66°

65°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
65°

64°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
64°

64°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
64°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories