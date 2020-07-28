President Trump says he will accept RNC nomination in NC

Politics

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump said that he will be accepting the Republican nomination for president in North Carolina, WRAL reports.

The president is not sure where in North Carolina he will be accepting the nomination.

“All I know is I’ll be in North  Carolina,” he said. ”I am really honored to do it in North Carolina.”

The Republican National Convention was previously scheduled to be held in Charlotte in August but was canceled over coronavirus health restrictions that prevented full attendance.

The RNC was then moved to Jacksonville, Florida. Trump on Thursday canceled the three-day celebration, saying “it’s just not the right time for that” due to coronavirus concerns.

RNC procedural events, such as the vote by the delegates to nominate a Republican candidate, were still set to happen in Charlotte.

“We have a lot of the delegates [in Charlotte] and that’ll be a nomination process. And that’s essentially where the nomination is formalized,” Trump said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 73°

Wednesday

83° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 73°

Thursday

87° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 74°

Friday

92° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 73°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 73°

Sunday

93° / 72°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 93° 72°

Monday

90° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 90° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

77°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

77°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

79°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
83°

83°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
83°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

82°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

79°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

78°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories