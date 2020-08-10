President Trump signs executive actions for economic relief, as lawmakers continue debating second stimulus

WASHINGTON- (CNN) The United States topped 5 million cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

And as the pandemic continues– many families are finding themselves struggling to make ends meet.

In an effort to ease their burden, President Trump signed four new executive actions: Three are memorandums and one is an executive order.

But what do they really mean for the average American?

So let’s break these down.

First up: an additional $400 in unemployment benefits. States would have to pay the first $100. Then, the federal government would add $300.

Up next: pausing payments and interest on student loans until the end of the year.

Number three: an executive order on eviction, putting that decision in the hands of the Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC.

The fourth and final signature: delaying the payroll tax until the end of the year– that’s what comes out of your paycheck for Social Security and Medicare.

But now, there’s debate from some Democrats, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as to whether these executive actions are legal.

The White House advisor says they should find soon about whether or not states will be able to offer up the $100 boost in unemployment benefits.