President Trump temporarily suspends immigration to United States

WASHINGTON- (CNN) A key model tracking coronavirus cases and deaths suggests some states are moving too quickly when it comes to their reopening businesses. But some local officials feel things aren’t moving fast enough.

The House, meanwhile, is set to sign off on legislation that could give more businesses some relief.

President Trump signed an executive order suspending immigration into America for at least 60 days.

“This will ensure unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in-line for jobs as our economy reopens,” said President Trump.

This comes as the U.S. announces $270 million to help other countries with their coronavirus fights.

A model from the University of Washington suggests no states should be reopening businesses before May 1. This comes as Georgia prepares to allow some businesses to open Friday, a move the president doesn’t support.

“It’s just too soon. I think it’s too soon,” said President Trump.

Some relief for businesses is likely on the way. Today, the House is expected to clear a $480 billion package with funds for small businesses, hospitals and testing.