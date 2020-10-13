Presidential candidates hitting battleground states this week

WASHINGTON (CBS)- Just one week after leaving the hospital, President Trump rallied with hundreds of supporters in Sanford, Florida.

“We’re going to take whatever the hell they gave me, we’re going to distribute it around to hospitals and everyone is going to have the same damn thing,” said President Trump.

Less than two hours before the rally, the president’s doctor released a memo saying he has tested negative for COVID on consecutive days using an Abbott Test, and that he is not infectious to others.

Earlier, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases criticized the rally where attendees stood shoulder to shoulder and few wore masks.

“We know that that is asking for trouble when you do that,” said Dr. Fauci.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden also blasted President Trump’s campaign trip as “reckless behavior.”

The former vice president met with supporters in Ohio Monday, reminding them of the 215,000 American lives lost to the coronavirus.

“Experts are telling us we might lose an extra 200-thousand lives by the end of January all because the President cares about is the stock market,” said former VP Biden.

With health care expected to be a major topic during this week’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings, President Trump is getting out ahead of the conversation tweeting promises of ‘far better health care’ with ‘coverage for preexisting conditions.’

But the president has yet to deliver on his 2016 campaign promise for an alternative to Obamacare– and his Democratic challenger argues his Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett would vote to strip away the Affordable Care Act.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments challenging the Affordable Care Act one week after election day.

The latest CBS News battleground tracker poll shows Ohio and Iowa as toss-ups, but Biden is ahead in Michigan and Nevada.