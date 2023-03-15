COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Congressman Drew Ferguson says that Russia’s president is a war criminal and we cannot let him threaten America.

The West Point Republican talked to the Rotary Club of Columbus Wednesday afternoon. He spoke about a variety of topics including the strength of the U.S. military and current relations with China and Russia.

After the meeting WRBL asked Congressman Ferguson about the U.S. drone that was shot down in the Black Sea.

“Clearly a threat to the U.S., a threat to our military, a threat to our assets cannot go unheeded. And we must take a very thoughtful and measured response. We cannot be bullied by Russia.” said Fergsuon. “Vladimir Putin is a war criminal and a thug. And we cannot stand ideally by while he punishes the people of the Ukraine. And we certainly cannot let him threaten America.”

Ferguson represents the 3rd Congressional District, which includes the northwest corner of Columbus.