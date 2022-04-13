SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dr. Kandiss Taylor is a south Georgia native and has been employed as an educator for 19 years. She is running in the Republican primary for governor of Georgia on May 24, along with incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, Catherine Davis, David Perdue and Tom Williams.

Below is a Q and A interview with Taylor that took place on April 12 after her bus tour in the Savannah area.

You were born, raised, educated and employed in Georgia. What is it that you love the most about our state and its citizens?

I’ve lived here all of my life. I love Georgia, we’re in the Bible belt and we love each other. We are family. It doesn’t matter where you live in Georgia, I’ve been all over the state, all 159 counties, and everyone is a family and we care about each other. You know, we stop for funerals, we honor and respect each other. I know crime is up in big cities in Georgia but for the most part, people truly care.

They care whenever someone dies and they bring food, or when someone’s sick and they put you on the prayer list at church. We have a beautiful state and our whole morality here is a different level than other places, and I’m blessed to live in Georgia.

You’ve mentioned previously that in the past year we’ve had the worst of the worst in our country and in our state. What would you consider to be Georgia’s biggest sore spot over the past year and what do you think are the steps necessary for healing?

There’s been so many things that’s happening, of course, gas prices are out of control. We’ve had a lot of controversy with the 2020 election on whether or not Gov. Kemp did what he needed to do to make sure fair and legal votes counted.

Or, this consent decree that they did, and all kinds of issues there. The people of Georgia have had unrest because of it and it didn’t just start in 2020 — this has been happening for years. It’s just before, it was the Democrats saying it, now the Republicans are saying it. The bottom line is, we have to have fair and legal elections. That would help with the healing process for every voter to know that their vote is fair and legal.

Also, with the pandemic and schools shutting down, and masks and mandates,and all these other things have been going on and people are so divided about it. They don’t know what to do. They want to take care of their families the best way they know how to do it. I want to see research studies that actually have the facts presented to families so they can have the best-educated decisions for their families.

That’s what Georgians want, they want to be whole and healed and they want to be able to live their lives in peace, and so we have to come together with some healing in that regard.

Over the past decade, Georgia’s solar industry has increased. The Solar Energy Industries Association currently has Georgia ranked in the top 10 for installed solar capacity. What are your thoughts on solar panel farms in Georgia, an agricultural state?

I’m very concerned about that. I’ve been speaking out very strongly about it. Georgia is an agricultural state. It’s an $80 billion industry in Georgia, and we’re taking our farmland. The solar panel farms, the majority of them don’t work, they’re not hooked up. The batteries aren’t working, they’re not producing any energy at all. So we are sacrificing our farmland for something that’s not working, and I’m very concerned about that.

I’m concerned about, why? Who’s making the money? Is it because we’re buying Chinese products and we’re in deals with China? Is it because the people at the top, the elitists, are making money off of these solar panel farms from the government?

I don’t know. I’m asking questions because it doesn’t make sense for us to have solar panel farms taking up good farmland that people could be producing for our state. This is going to go on for decades. Then the land is going to be feral because of the chemicals off these solar panels that go into the ground after. So it’s a huge concern for me, and I think that it’s a travesty that’s being shoved down the throats of our farmers in Georgia and it really isn’t productive.

Gov. Kemp said that public safety is the number one responsibility of the government and he took action by creating a full-time crime suppression unit resulting in over 340 stolen or missing weapons secured, over 450 wanted people were arrested and over 20 murder suspects were arrested. If elected governor for the state of Georgia, how would you take action regarding public safety?

Those numbers — that’s interesting because our crime rates are up. You would think with that much success that our crime rates would be down. What I want to see happen with public safety is I want law enforcement honored and respected as a public servant of the people. I want them to fill that role and not be tyrants but be able to go to schools and do community activities where people know they’re here for our safety, they’re not a threat; and then I want them equipped in the right way to deal with young adults who they may not normally identify with, and they don’t automatically arrest them if they don’t communicate the same way they do.

I want people to be educated. I want us to honor law enforcement at the same time and I want to see communities take themselves back. So, I’ve asked people in inner-city Atlanta, in Savannah, in Augusta and different places where crime rates are up, what they want. It’s their community. What do you want?

They want autonomy, to have neighborhood watches and curfews and take back their communities. You might grow up in a certain community and if someone is standing there and they’re saying “Go your tail home to bed, it’s time, you’re not supposed to be out right now, you’re up to no good at 2 a.m.,” they have more respect for people they’ve known their whole life than for a law enforcement officer to come in there and say, “Go to your house.” Because that feels like you’re under arrest and that presents a problem.

So, I want to see some community involvement and people taking back their communities and stop the crime and the breaking in windows and killing of the elderly that’s been happening in inner cities.

You have mentioned that without the ability to bear arms, we are vulnerable to a tyrannical government. What would you say to those who genuinely think citizens’ Second Amendment Rights should be undermined as a way to decrease homicides?

What I said was our Second Amendment right was given by our forefathers to protect us, for safety and from a tyrannical government. So if the government got too big, we would have a way to protect ourselves as an armed populous. That’s how we’re free. We are free because we are armed, and they know that, everybody knows that. Every other country knows that, that’s why America was the greatest nation in the world.

What I would say to people who say that they want to take away or limit gun rights of healthy individuals to protect themselves is show me the research. The research of crimes committed with armed people, they’re not registered guns, they’re not guns that have gone through a background check or that have a carrying permit. They’re not guns that we’re going to get whenever we limit the rights of American people. And so, the research doesn’t support it, at all. That’s just to say we’re going to take guns away from healthy people – makes no sense.

I have a PhD in counseling, and I’m going to tell you, hurt people hurt people. If you’re sick and you want to hurt someone, you’re going to do that with a gun, with a knife, with a bomb. You’re going to do it with whatever means necessary. So, taking guns away from us normal people, that we have the right to protect ourselves, that’s foolish, and it will cause the demise of our country.

Should critical race theory, social-emotional learning, and comprehensive sex education be in school curriculums? Why or why not?

Absolutely not. It teaches oppression, communism and sexual perversion. It has no place there. We’re to educate children. Our business should not be in dealing with issues that parents are responsible for, or grandparents, or guardians, or churches. That’s not our business as educators. We’re to love children and show them kindness, but we’re to educate them with academics.

They should not know our political views. Our students should have no idea if we’re Republican, Democrat, Independent, Libertarian. They should have no idea. We should go in as individuals who care and love children and teach them academia. That’s our job.

In what ways have you pioneered for a better Georgia?

I’ve been working really hard for the past year and a half on this election and just listening to the people of Georgia — hearing what they want, hearing their concerns — and they don’t feel represented. They feel like there are elitists running our state and they do not hear from them.

Whenever we elect people to serve us in the capacity as public servant and trustee, we expect that to be done as the people of Georgia, and it’s not being done. They’re not listening, they’re not responding, they are doing whatever they want to do. They’re pushing Big Pharma on us, and Big Tech, and big corporations in our small communities when we don’t want them. We can say no we don’t want them, they push them anyway.

For example, there is this Rivian plant in northeast Georgia that’s been pushed on the people of northeast Georgia with $2 billion of George Soros money, $700 million of money from Amazon, hundreds of millions from Ford Motor Company, and other entities. The people of Georgia don’t want it. They don’t want it there. EPA standards are being overridden for the water supply and it could cause problems. It’s a lithium battery plant. There is one in Illinois and they’ve had all kinds of issues, it’s not even effective. We have to put Georgia citizens first and I’ve been advocating for people for their rights, that they understand their human rights, they understand their rights that are given to us by God, by Jesus. We’re given certain inalienable rights and whenever we elect people, we give them our power to make decisions for us as representatives of the people, and so I’ve been educating people.

It seems like we’ve lost our way and we don’t know how to respond, and we don’t know what we really have power to do as American citizens. That has caused a huge problem. We’ve let people, a very few select minority of people, who believe in outrageous ideas, control everyone else. Most of us, we love our country, we love our freedom and we want to be left alone to live our lives, pursue happiness, create something that makes money, pursue the American Dream. Instead of us being able to do that, we have all of this other influence that’s causing us to be suppressed. We have to get back to just living our lives and being happy and to do that, we got to elect new leadership.

We can’t keep doing the same things over and over again and expecting different results. I promise you the establishment politicians will not represent the people, they only represent themselves.

Why should you be the first female governor of Georgia?

I’m not a big women’s empowerment person. I wish there were some alpha males to go get the job done, but instead, they fall in line with a good ole boys’ system, and so I felt led by the Lord to run for office because I won’t bend my knee to tyranny, I won’t bend my knee to backroom deals, I won’t take money I’m not supposed to.

I’m going to go and represent the people. I’m going to be the voice of them. I’m not going to go and make millions of dollars on the back of Georgia. That’s happened with all of the establishment politicians on both sides of the aisle in this race.

If you look at the financial reports, you will see where they have grown millions of dollars from being affiliated with this top seat. It’s a problem. It’s not a seat to go and make yourself a millionaire. It’s for you to go and be a public servant and a trustee of the people. I know in my heart, I belong to Jesus, I’m bought and paid for with His blood. I’m going to go and I’m going to serve the people of Georgia to the best of my capacity and represent them.