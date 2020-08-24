Republican National Convention kicks off today

CHARLOTTE – The Republican National Convention starts today.

RNC Spokeswoman Liz Harrington says the convention will be uplifting.

“We’re going to have surprises between 10 and 11 every night,” said Harrington.



Harrington did say the President will be nominated in a live roll call in Charlotte, North Carolina.



“Three hundred thirty-six people will be there in person. They do have the health protocols in place. Everyone has been tested before they got on a plane and went to Charlotte,” said Harrington.



Harrington says to expect President Trump to be involved every night, leading up to his speech at the White House.



“I predict it’s going to be one of the greatest speeches he’s ever given,” said Harrington.



Harrington says it will be similar to his State of the Union speech and his Mount Rushmore address for the Fourth of July.



“I do think there will be fireworks…figuratively and literally,” said Harrington.



North Carolina Democrat G.K. Butterfield says the Republicans have their work cut out for them



“I’m confident that the Democratic message will be far superior from the Republican message that we will hear next week,” Rep. Butterfield.



Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway called the Democrats’ convention a missed opportunity.



The two most popular words at the convention were not Joe Biden; they were Donald Trump,” said Conway.