Republicans advance bill for claiming vaccine exemptions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers advanced legislation aimed at protecting employees who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by setting out an easy process to claim a religious or medical exemption.

The Alabama Senate voted 26-5 Tuesday for the bill that would let employees claim a medical or religious exemption by checking a box.

A business that didn’t want to accept the exemption would have to appeal to the Department of Labor and the courts to get permission to fire the employee.

The bill now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.