Richland’s new mayor talks plans for leadership

RICHLAND, Ga. (WRBL) — Kenneth Josey is the new mayor-elect for the city of Richland. The former City Councilor says he was encouraged by members of the community to run for the position — he also says he plans to build up the relationship between the citizens of Richland and city leadership.

“I feel like if the citizens are more informed on what’s going on and have more access to what is going on, then we can work closely together,” Josey said. “With this position, my plans are to have my committees working with people in the city. Regular citizens appointed to committees with the city council members — what they come up with, they bring it to the mayor’s desk and then council can vote on it.”

Richland voters cast their ballots at Parks Memorial Library. Josey told News 3 he was confident before hearing the results and that his experience as City Councilor has prepared him for the new leadership role.

“Most of the citizens of Richland… they know me, they trust me, they counted on me in the past,” Josey said. “I tried to do everything I could to make everything better for them.”

Josey’s opponents were Neola Alston and Rossie Ross. Alston made history as the first Black woman to run for mayor in the city. Ross is a Richland native who served as the Chairman of the Downtown Development Authority and as lieutenant for the Georgia State Patrol.