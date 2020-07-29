Senate Democrats push for full restoration of 1965 Voting Rights Act in memory of John Lewis

by: Raquel Martin

Posted:

WASHINGTON- Senate Democrats are calling on majority leader Mitch McConnell to restore some voter protections to honor the late Congressman John Lewis.

Lewis fought to restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act, up until his last days in congress. 

“He risked his life for every man and woman in America to vote,” said Sen. Dick Durbin (D) Illinois.

In the wake of his death, Democrats are demanding Congress restore voting rights Congressman John Lewis spent his life protecting.

Last December,  Lewis helped pass a bill to restore voter protections that were stripped away in a 2013 Supreme Court decision.

“We need to step up,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow, (D) Michigan.

Stabenow says the bill now named in his honor should be called to a vote in the Senate.

“We want to see the full voting rights restored,” said Stabenow.

Democrats say without action, Republican tributes to Lewis are merely lip service

“Words of praise for John Lewis are fine but they’re not enough,” said Durbin.

But while praising Lewis, McConell isn’t making any moves to bring the bill to the senate floor.

“He made heroic contributions to our nation’s march towards racial justice,” said McConnell.

“There is not purpose for the legislation,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley, (R) Iowa.

Grassley says the bill is simply government over reach.

“I do not want to transfer all the voting power and the laws that govern voting to Washington D.C.,” said Grassley.

