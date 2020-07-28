Senate Republicans offer second-round economic stimulus proposal

(WASHINGTON)- New relief for struggling Americans may soon be coming.

Senate Republicans have unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus relief plan, as the race for a safe and effective vaccine takes major steps to becoming a reality..

It comes as America surpasses more than 147,000 COVID-19 deaths.

“This is a bill about back to school, back to childcare, back to work,” said Sen. Lamar Alexander, (R) Tennessee.

Senate Republicans call their newly-proposed $1 trillion COVID aid package The Heals Act.

“That’s health, economic assistance, liability protection and schools,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R) Majority Leader.

The GOP’s plan includes another round of stimulus checks, cuts enhanced employment benefits from $600 to $200, and allocates billions to testing and reopening schools..

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed the Republicans’ proposals and the months it took them to draw them up as a “slow-motion train wreck.”

“Not only do we not know if the President supports any of these proposals. We don’t even know if Senate Republicans fully support them,” said Sen. Schumer.

Now, President Trump says the vaccine race known “Operation Warp Speed” is living up to its name.

“We have shaved years off of the time that it takes to develop a vaccine. In some cases, many years. We have done it while maintaining FDA gold standard for safety,” said President Trump.

“Having these companies produce the vaccines, as we speak, and as soon they are confirmed to be safe and effective, we’ll have tens of millions of doses able to distribute across the country,” said Vice President Mike Pence.