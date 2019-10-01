Senator Tom Whatley of Auburn elected Chairman of the Joint Legislative Committee on Self-Driving Vehicles

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Senator Tom Whatley (R-Auburn) was elected as the Chairman of the Alabama Legislature’s Joint Committee on Self-Driving Vehicles. The committee has ten members, five state senators and five state representatives.

The group was formed earlier this year through the passage of Senate Joint Resolution 21, which created the committee and was sponsored by Whatley.

“Self-driving vehicles are already a reality, in terms of the technology, and there are a host of questions we need to consider from a legal and safety perspective,” Whatley said. “It’s an honor to be named chairman of the committee, and I look forward to working with the other committee members, as we talk with researchers and technologists from around the country, to assess the best path forward for Alabama.”

Alabama’s Lieutenant Governor, Will Ainsworth, appointed the five Senate members of the committee and was happy for the election of Whatley as the Chairman.

“Congratulations to Senator Whatley on being chosen as chairman — I know he will work well with all of the committee members, as they study an issue that has the potential to transform the transportation industry. Autonomous vehicles are certainly coming, and we need to think creatively and strategically to ensure that Alabama can benefit from these exciting advances in technology, while protecting the safety of our roads and highways,” Ainsworth said.

The Joint Committee’s members are:

Sen. T om Whatley

Sen. Randy Price

Sen. Clay Scofield

Sen. Rodger Smitherman

Sen. Gerald Allen

Rep. Wes Kitchens

Rep. Barbara Drummond

Rep. Danny Garrett

Rep. Margie Wilcox

Rep. Craig Lipscomb

According to SJR 21, the Joint Committee will have any legislation that regulates self-driving or autonomous vehicles pass through the committee before being placed in either legislative house’s agenda.