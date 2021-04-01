‘Shockingly inaccurate and irresponsible’: Georgia rep. slams Delta CEO’s criticism of controversial election law

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A west Georgia representative rebuked the CEO of Atlanta-based Delta Airlines after the business leader publicly criticized the state’s controversial new election law.

In an open letter publicized by the representative’s office, Drew Ferguson said Ed Bastian “offered a shockingly inaccurate and irresponsible assessment of the law.” Ferguson’s 3rd Congressional District stretches from the suburbs south of Atlanta to north Columbus.

Bastian said the state’s new election law overhaul is “unacceptable” and “based on a lie” in a Wednesday memo sent to employees.

Ferguson’s open letter makes six numbered defenses of the new law, saying voters will be able to cast no-excuse absentee ballots, large voting precints will add new voting machines, early voting days are expanded, and ballot drop boxes will be available in every county for early voting. Ferguson also defended voter ID requirements.

Ferguson addressed one of the most controversial measures in the new law, writing “Drinking water is not banned in voter lines as has been reported, it just can’t be distributed at the polls by groups advocating for votes.”

Ferguson’s district neighbors the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, home to Delta headquarters. Ferguson said he spoke for many Delta employees.

“I represent a large number of Delta employees, and on their behalf, I request that you provide a detailed list of your issues with the new election law in writing. Establishing trust with your customers, employees, and our constituents starts with telling the entire truth in an open and transparent manner.”

Ferguson concluded the letter alleging that Bastian had “not been truthful” in his previous statements.

In his Wednesday memo, Bastian said the rationale for the voter bill was based on the lie, promulgated by former President Donald Trump, alleging widespread voter froud in Georgia. Bastain emphasized, “I need to make it crystal clear that the final bill is unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values.”

The law faces legal challenges from civil rights and voting rights groups.

You can read the full text of Ferguson’s letter below: