Smyre throws support behind Tomlinson in Democratic U.S. Senate primary

Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has picked up an endorsement from the dean of the Georgia General Assembly.

Rep. Calvin Smyre, who has been in the state legislature for 45 years, making him the longest serving member, threw his support behind Tomlinson in the Democratic U.S. Senate race against Atlanta investigative journalist Jon Ossoff.

“I have known Teresa Tomlinson for many years,” said Smyre, who is from Columbus. “She was not only my mayor for eight years and my constituent, but I consider her a friend. Under her leadership, Columbus, Georgia became one of the 25 Best-Run cities in America. She understands how to deliver good government. I hope that you will join me as I join the other Democratic members of the Columbus Legislative Delegation in electing Teresa to the United States Senate.”

Smyre’s endorsement and statement were released this morning by the Tomlinson campaign. She is in a seven-person fight for the Democratic nomination. The election is on June 9. The Democrats are battling for the right to face Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue in November.