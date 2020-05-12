Some lawmakers say smallest businesses not receiving needed financial help

WASHINGTON- Though the second round of coronavirus relief small business loans have not yet run out, Democrats fear the Paycheck Protection Program loans are not reaching the businesses and communities most in need.

A new survey by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce indicates the loans program approved so far will not be enough to stop business closures, and the chamber is urging Congress to do more.

Raquel Martin reports lawmakers are exploring plans for direct grants to small businesses with 25 or fewer employees as well as extend the duration of the loans.