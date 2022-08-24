MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster blasted President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan in a statement Wednesday.

“Thread by thread, President Biden and the liberal Democrats are destroying the fabric of this great nation,” McMaster said in a statement. “A fabric that has held this great nation together for almost two hundred and fifty years.”

“The American Dream of prosperity and happiness — achieved through hard work, self-reliance, and playing by the rules — is being threatened by the liberal left’s ‘something-for-nothing’ entitlement culture of handouts, bailouts, and cop outs,” the statement continues.

Biden’s plan forgives up to $10,000 of student loan debt for non-Pell Grants and up to $20,000 for Pell Grants. It also pauses the repayments through the end of the year.