COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams made a stop in Midtown Columbus on Friday.

The politician’s “One Georgia” tour made a stop at local restaurant Jarfly. The restaurant was packed with community members, leaders and politicians including Attorney Teddy Reese who is running for House District 140 seat. The seat was formerly held by Calvin Smyre, who Abrams mentioned in her remarks today.

“To hear representative Abrams, leader Abrams talk about him and the work that he did and to stand there and be inspired by it and know that the person who follows him would need to be one of the same quality one of the same character who carries the value of District 140 that was very very important for me, that was passionate for me and I knew that this was a moment in history.”

Abrams shared she is running on Medicaid expansion, but she also touched on things like crime, voting accessibility and helping small businesses.



She has made it clear that her campaign is centered around Medicaid expansion–and says it will help bring hospitals and medical professionals to rural Georgia.



Rural healthcare systems often struggle to obtain funding and attract qualified medical professionals. News 3 was able to ask Abrams about how and why she believes Medicaid expansion will help this issue.

“If you’re a provider you’re not going to come and set up shop if you don’t know if your patients can pay you,” said Abrams. “But if you know that your patients have the health insurance they need and that, that health insurance mix is now expanded because half a million new people can afford to come and get your services. They’re not coming just for emergencies. They’re coming for wellness checks. They’re coming before their diabetes means dialysis. They’re coming when their foot swells a little and that water retention means that they have a heart problem before they have to have major surgery. Those preventative visits are the money that providers need so they can set up shop and stay in place.”

Abrams was in Cuthbert on Monday and will be in Augusta and Midway on Saturday and Athens on Tuesday.

Abrams wasn’t the only candidate for governor in our viewing area this week.

Governor Brian Kemp brought his campaign to Harris County on Tuesday–the same day former Senator David Perdue met with voters in Columbus.